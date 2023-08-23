An expensive ticket with your name on it is lurking just beyond those orange cones and road crews that can be found scattered across New York roads.

New York drivers are paying double for speeding tickets and face double-points on their license after not taking serious multiple warnings and ignoring numerous tragedies that have unfolded over many years involving construction workers being rundown on the road.

Despite signs informing drivers they face double fines and points in road construction zones, some motorists aren't slowing down and are breezing through work areas. In an effort to make those work zones safer for road workers, New York State Police are donning orange hard hats and yellow reflective vests, with radar guns in hand.

photo showing NYSP Troopers dressed as construction workers as part of an Operation Hard Hat detail - via New York State Police. photo showing NYSP Troopers dressed as construction workers as part of an Operation Hard Hat detail - via New York State Police. loading...

They disguise themselves as road workers and take aim at oncoming traffic. It's called Operation Hard Hat. To get an idea of what we're referring to, take a look at the photos below.

This week, Troopers conducted another of these Operation Hard Hat details alongside a road crew working on State Route 374 in the Clinton County town of Dennemora.

Not only do they target speeders, but unsafe, aggressive and distracted motorists.

The detail on Tuesday of this week netted 31 total tickets, police said:

Speeding- 5

Cell phone- 4

Seat Belt- 8

Non-moving violations- 8

Other moving violations- 6

Additionally, two commercial vehicle inspections resulted in seven more tickets, Troopers said.

State officials are again reminding drivers to slow down and obey speed limit signs in work zones, when possible, move over to another lane. And stay off the cell phone.

"Everyone working on the side of the roadways deserve to get back home safe!", police added.

