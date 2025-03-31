The first tornadoes of the year are possible in New York due to a powerful storm system heading straight for the state.

Bad news for those hoping to never see a tornado warning pop up on their smartphones ever again.

The National Weather Service and NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is tracking a string of severe thunderstorms that will blanket the entire East Coast; from Maine to Florida.

Center For Severe Weather Research Scientists Search For Tornadoes To Study Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

According to the special weather statement:

Strong/severe thunderstorms -- with a threat for scattered to widespread damaging winds and several tornadoes -- are forecast Monday from portions of the Northeast southwestward to the central Gulf Coast region.

The system is expected to slam into the region shortly before noontime on Monday, March 31. However, the strongest storms in Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, and Otsego County are anticipated after 4 in the afternoon.

Where the Most Severe Thunderstorms Will Be in New York State

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center says Central New York, the Catskills, and parts of the Hudson Valley and Southern Tier will see the highest risk for severe storms on Monday.

Hunt on Photos Studio from Pexels Hunt on Photos Studio from Pexels loading...

NOAA says the area will see a marginal risk, while the remainder of the state will have a light risk of experiencing heavy thunderstorms, whipping winds, large hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes.

Accuweather added in a separate forecast that the storms on Monday will "kick off a notable flood threat as the week goes on."

Megan Stone/WIBX Megan Stone/WIBX loading...

With elevated water levels across the rivers, streams, and creeks in Central New York, areas that are prone to flooding should start preparing for the possibility of flash floods due to the forecasted heavy rain on Monday.

Here's to hoping the seemingly endless cycle of severe weather breaks. After being hammered by Old Man Winter in the first 3 months of 2025, and before that ending 2024 with a record number of tornadoes - I think I speak for us all that we deserve a relatively uneventful spring and summer.

New York State Hometowns With Most Rain After Once In Generation Storm

Get our free mobile app

See Photos of Storm Damage in Western New York from August 5th Tornado A tornado was confirmed in Western New York on August 5th, and the damage left behind by the storm was sizable. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl