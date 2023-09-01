Top 5 Haunted Hayrides That Will Terrify New Yorkers This Halloween

If you want your heart to race like never before this Halloween, look no further than these 5 spine-tingling attractions.

Halloween may be weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't stop planning how to squeeze the most out of the spooktacular holiday.

While some thrill seekers hope to find sinister excitement at theme parks and haunted houses, a hayride really is the best way to go. While mazes and haunted houses allow you to escape scary scenes on foot, hayrides have you trapped like rats.

All you can do is close your eyes and try and look away when the terror becomes too much.

Evil Spooky Clown Smiling Photo Credit - tobkatrina/Thinkstock loading...

And, luckily for you, New York is home to these 5 ultimate haunted hayrides that are sure to send shivers down your spine and leave you with unforgettable memories of a Halloween night like no other.

1. Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions

Nestled in Ulster Park, New York, Halloween lovers can embark on a thrill of a lifetime on a 200-year-old farm. Guests will need about two hours to fully experience all the thrills the Headless Horseman Hayrides have to offer.

Courtesy of Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses Courtesy of Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses loading...

Roughly a dozen different attractions are sprawled throughout the 65-acre attraction, which include walking trails, haunted houses, a corn maze and interactive experiences. There will also be hundreds of spooky characters ready to make you scream in fright at every corner.

This highly immersive attraction will make guests feel like they've been transported to a fantasy world designed to make them face their worst fears. There's also plenty of places to grab a bite to eat across four different eating establishments or buy souvenirs at the gift shops.

It's no wonder why this highly-immersive attraction is continually voted among the nation's top haunted attractions. Over a million people have experienced the unique frights that can only be found at the Headless Horseman, and that is why it's very important to reserve your tickets in advance.

The event opens its doors September 23 and tickets are on sale now. This year's theme is "Death Is The Only Cure."

2. Demon Acres Haunted House & Hayride

You can find this spooky attraction that spans 25 acres in Hannibal, NY. Guests are chased across four terrifying experiences designed to make people try and claw their way out of Demon Acres. In addition to a hayride, the grounds also feature escape rooms, high-tech special effects and swaths of actors that are trained and ready to bring on the frights.

Courtesy Demon Acres Haunted House & Hayride Courtesy Demon Acres Haunted House & Hayride loading...

While children are welcome to partake in the fun, it should be noted this is one of the scariest attractions in New York State. It is also among the most inexpensive, as it is Demon Acres' mission to let anyone experience their thrills no matter their financial situation.

This is also a fast-growing Halloween attraction that hasn't finished expanding or raising the bar. That is why it is also one of the top-rated haunted locations New York has to offer.

While tickets can be purchased on site for cash only, it's encouraged to reserve your spot in advance because this place does sell out - and fast.

3. Night Terrors Haunted Farm

Located right outside of Albany in Schoharie, NY, Night Terrors Haunted Farm has plenty of spooks, scares, thrills and chills waiting for you across their five attractions. The horror begins with their Harvest Hayride, that appears innocent enough until your wagon plunges into the darkness and you are met with swaths of tortured souls.

You're then dumped at a winding trail where you are pursued by horrific monsters of legend. Guests are then challenged to find their way out of a haunted house before getting lost in a twisted maze full of mayhem.

Courtesy Night Terrors Haunted Farm Courtesy Night Terrors Haunted Farm loading...

That said, this attraction is best suited for guests over the age of 10.

Night Terrors opens its doors on September 29. It is highly recommended tickets are purchased in advance.

4. The Last Ride Haunted Hayride

Another top-rated attraction can be found at The Last Ride in Parish, NY. Guests are terrified throughout a winding path through the cursed woods. Even more, the attraction has since included open casket seats for a hearse ride that will really crank up the creep factor.

Guests also get to stumble through the dimly lit but intricate trail through the forest, where they try to escape the clutches of the scare actors that take their roles almost too seriously.

daniilphotos/Think Stock daniilphotos/Think Stock loading...

Lastly, guests will test their wills at the haunted house that is tailor made to make people jump out of their skin. Thankfully, visitors can replenish their energy by snacking on some delicious treats and drinks that are available to purchase on site.

In all, a lot of thought was poured into creating an ultra-immersive scare experience. It runs every weekend in October.

5. 13th Hour Rising Haunted Hayride

And for those scrolling through the list looking for something that welcomes kiddos, look no further than this last attraction. Located in Fulton, NY, 13th Hour takes guests on a nightmarish hayride filled with terrifying yet terrific encounters that are all about celebrating the joys of Halloween.

Guests are also challenged to make it through a haunted house that is filled to the brim with horror. The house is designed to challenge those who are afraid of the dark, small spaces, evil clowns and other hair-raising phobias.

AlexRaths AlexRaths loading...

Thrill seekers have raved about the energy of the actors, who throw themselves into their sinister roles and actively work to get as many screams as possible. Plus, this attraction has put a lot of thought into maximizing the scare factor by implementing spooky surprises when guests would least expect them.

13th Hour is a top-rated haunted hayride that launches its all new season on September 30.

So... which one are you visiting first?

Get our free mobile app

List of the Top Halloween Haunts and Attractions in Upstate NY! Here's a list of some of the most popular haunted attractions in Upstate NY for the 2022 Haunting Season - now happening!