Tix for Jimmy Failla and Kennedy’s Laughs and Liberty Tour On Sale Now

Jimmy Failla of FOX Across America has sold out 12 shows locally at Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills, and now he's bringing his new show with FOX's Kennedy to the big stage. Now the Laughs and Liberty Tour is coming up on Veterans Day.

The Laughs and Liberty Tour featuring the naughty stepchildren at the FOX News Channel, Jimmy Failla and former MTV VJ Kennedy, are coming to the Stanley Theatre on Veteran's Day, Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m..

Failla, who hosts FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla every weekday from noon until 3 p.m. on WIBX 950/106.9 FM, as well as hundreds of radio stations around the country, is also a well seasoned stand-up comic. While he eloquently talks politics every day on the radio, his mantra on air as well as on and off stage is: when it comes to politics - You can be a Republican or a Democrat, just don't be a #$%&!

Failla has performed 3 weekends in Utica and each time broadcast his national radio show from WIBX's studios in Marcy

Failla, who after working as a taxi driver became a standup comic in New York City, began contributing to Kennedy's program on the FOX Business Channel. He then became a writer on Kennedy's show and began guest spotting on several FNC programs. Following the death of Rush Limbaugh, FOX was looking for a new host that could fill the void and attract a younger audience, and Failla got the gig.

Over the last few years, Failla has used his talent as a stand-up to visit local markets (including Utica) to do standup comedy and it became so popular, he decided to launch The Laughs and Liberty Tour with his pal Kennedy. The show launched earlier this year and has been playing to sell-out crowds across the country.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery joined FOX Business Network as a contributor in 2012 and was the host of the primetime program Kennedy. She got her start in television as an MTV VJ in 1992. She also appears frequently as a panelist on FOX News Channel’s Outnumbered program!

Jimmy Failla is an American stand-up comedian, TV Pundit, Author, and Host of the syndicated FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs weekdays on WIBX 950/106.9 FM. Failla has previously sold-out 12 stand-up comedy shows at Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills. In addition, his one hour standup special, "State Of The Union," is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and he appears regularly on Kennedy on the Fox Business Channel.

Now it’s time for the big stage as Kennedy and Jimmy come back to Utica on Veteran’s Day, November 11th for “The Laughs And Liberty Tour” at Utica’s Stanley Theatre!

Tickets will range from $37 to $85 with special VIP packages and a limited after party ticket that will go on sale Friday, April 28th at the Stanley Box Office and at Ticketmaster.

The show is sponsored by WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show and Fat Katz Comedy Club.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

