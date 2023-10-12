This Upstate New York Highway Offers the State’s Most Magical Fall Foliage Views

Do you know where to enjoy the best fall foliage views in New York?

Americans all over are planning on driving around the state this weekend to enjoy the breathtaking views of fall.

Right now New York is enjoying peak foliage season, with our trees undergoing a vibrant transformation of reds, oranges and yellows.

The season typically ends by next week, making this weekend the perfect time to score the best possible sights.

Of course, some leaf peeping routes are better than others. Gunther VW Coconut Creek polled 3,000 avid leaf peepers and asked them to rate their favorite fall foliage routes to help fellow travelers discover new, picturesque paths.

#3, Taconic State Parkway

When looking at all New York has to offer, the Taconic State Parkway came in third place.

The route, which spans from Westchester County to the Capital District, is scenic as it is historic.

During the fall season, this parkway transforms into a captivating corridor for leaf-peeping enthusiasts. Lined with a variety of deciduous trees, such as maple, oak, and birch, the parkway's foliage becomes a vibrant spectacle of reds, oranges, and yellows.

So if you wish to hop onto this magical trail, head toward Albany and journey south toward Long Island Sound.

Who doesn't love the idea of adding a beach day in with a day full of fall foliage?

#2, Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway

The second-best place to score New York's beautiful fall views is this gorgeous, 52-mile journey through the towns of Olive, Shandaken, Middletown and Andes.

Plus all those adorable hamlets!

During the fall, the Catskills come alive with a riot of colors. The expansive forests transform into a vibrant tapestry of reds, oranges, and golds, creating a breathtaking backdrop for the drive. Along the way, quaint towns like Phoenicia and Andes provide delightful stops, where travelers can immerse themselves in local art, culture, and history.

The journey is also ultra rustic, offering dense forests, meandering rivers and charming hamlets that allow for a day full of sights... and shopping!

#1 Goes to...

In a national roundup, this scenic byway was voted the nation's 73rd best place to score awesome autumnal views.

Congratulations are in order to New York's top fall destination, the Seneca Lake Scenic Byway!

The Seneca Lake Scenic Byway in New York offers a mesmerizing drive especially during the fall, where travelers are treated to a spectacular display of autumn foliage. Beginning at Clute Park in Watkins Glen, NY, it follows Route 414 north, providing stunning panoramic views of vibrant leaves in shades of amber, crimson, and gold, reflecting brilliantly upon the tranquil waters of Seneca Lake.

What's better than combining lake views with splashes of red, yellow and orange? Plus, this byway connects travelers to delicious restaurants, shopping centers and some gorgeous wineries.

Check out the infographic below to see what other highways and byways made this latest national roundup:

What do you think of New York's foliage scene?

