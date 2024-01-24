This Restaurant Was Just Named Best in New York for Soup

Nothing tastes better than a hot bowl of soup on a cold, winter day. But which restaurant in New York State serves up the tastiest soup of all?

Like a Warm Blanket on a Cold Day

Homemade Wild Rice and Chicken Soup in a Bowl bhofack2 loading...

When snowy and chilly weather strikes, many people find themselves reaching for a can of chicken noodle or tomato bisque. Some enjoy drinking their soup out of a mug while others make a big deal out of the meal by cooking additional treats like a grilled cheese sandwich.

However, there are some people who aren't on team Campbell's or Progresso because they enjoy the comforts of a home-cooked meal. There is something magical about eating a homemade meal that came from an old family recipe - which brings us to the wonders of restaurants.

Many restaurants around New York love serving customers their family recipes that have withstood the test of time. But when it comes to who is king in the soup game, there is only one restaurant in the Empire State that serves the best in the state.

Yelp's 50 Bowls of Bliss

Yelp released a new roundup of the best soup in every state, dubbing it the "must-slurp soup spots" list. The website used customer reviews to determine which local spot hit all the right notes.

Basically, they scoured the thousands, if not millions, of reviews of every restaurant and cherry picked those that specifically mentioned the word "soup." From there, they saw which restaurant had the highest ratings as well as the type of soup mentioned most.

Where Can You Find the Best Soup in New York?

Plateresca from Getty Images Plateresca from Getty Images loading...

With an overall rating of 4.7 stars and an impressive 640 reviews since opening its doors in September 2019, this restaurant prides itself in transporting its customers to Hong Kong.

Maxi's Noodles, located in Flushing, Queens, says it's an authentic Hong Kong-style noodle shop and this place has received some serious buzz for its supersized wontons and deliciously homemade chili oil. In fact, the store has earned recognition for not Americanizing its menu, which gives immigrants a true taste of home.

So, which soup of theirs is the best in all of New York? According to Yelp, their Shark Fin Soup is a must-try.

Isn't Shark Fin Soup Bad?

Shark fin soup is an ultra-polarizing dish due to the nature of which shark fins are harvested.

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay famously condemned the traditional dish in his 2011 episode "Shark Bait."

Proposed San Francisco Ban On Sale Of Shark Fins Stirs Protest And Debate Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Despite the pushback, the dish is considered a delicacy in parts of Asia and it is typically served at special events, like weddings. Not to mention, people are willing to spend a sizeable sum of money to eat it. The soup is believed by some that shark fins are infused with properties that boost sexual potency, skin quality, energy, while lowering one's cholesterol and preventing heart disease.

Before you go rushing over to Maxi's Noodles to try it out for yourself, you should know that while their soup is served Hong Kong-style, the recipe uses imitation shark fin. Meaning, no sharks were harmed to make it and customers don't feel guilty when eating it.

That said, those who have tried the imitation shark fin soup at Maxi's Noodles have flooded the Yelp reviews calling it a must-eat treat. And that is why this place has secured the title of serving up the best soup in all of New York.

Do you agree or do you think another restaurant should have enjoyed the glory?

