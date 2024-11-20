This NY Team Made America’s Top-10 List for Tailgating

Tailgating is a huge part of live sporting events today and some professional sports team's fans go above and beyond when it comes to the party in the parking lot.

LiveSportsonTV.com recently did a survey of pro and college sports team fans to see which cities and teams were on sports fans' bucket list for tailgating.

“Tailgating is truly where the heart of football fandom beats,” says Emil Sturesson of LiveSportsonTV.com. “Our survey shows that fans don’t just come for the game - they’re here to connect, celebrate, and immerse themselves in a community. Whether it’s bonding over a shared team spirit, grilling up pre-game feasts, or arriving before sunrise to claim the perfect spot, tailgating is all about creating unforgettable memories.”

Tailgating traditions offer fans much more than just pre-game excitement - it’s a full-day event that brings fans together to bond, celebrate, and show off team pride. When asked about the best part of tailgating, 38% of fans chose the pre-game excitement and rituals as their favorite part, while 30% loved bonding with fellow fans. The food and drinks were also a key highlight, with 26% of fans rating it as their top reason for tailgating, and 6% enjoyed the chance to dress up and show team spirit.

For many, timing is everything: 58% of fans prefer to start tailgating a few hours before kickoff to fully soak in the atmosphere, while 22% are even more dedicated, arriving at the beginning of the day. Others prefer to join in right before kickoff (12%) or even stay after the game (8%) to celebrate - or commiserate - with fellow fans.

How far are the most dedicating fans willing to go?

Leading the wishlist, 34% would invest in a custom van or RV decked out in team colors, making it a true fan cave on wheels. An equally popular option (24%) was a top-notch grill and smoker or a large screen to watch pre-game coverage. Finally, 18% of fans would go for a sound system to blast the ultimate game day playlist, adding to the excitement and setting the perfect atmosphere.

When it comes to tailgating, only one New York sports team made the Top 10 list: The Buffalo Bills. Buffalo Bills Tailgating Ranked as NY's Top Bucket List Experience, according to the poll of some 3,000 sports fans. Nationally, the Bills ranked #10 out of 105 teams as the experience most fans had on their bucket list to attend.

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

Tailgating is more than just a pregame ritual - it’s an all-day celebration of team spirit, camaraderie, and community where fans gather in stadium parking lots to eat, drink, and soak up the excitement. This tradition brings a unique vibe to each team, from the legendary Bills Mafia's epic table-smashing energy to the Raiders’ “Black Hole,” where fans don elaborate costumes and bring an electric intensity.

The top 10 were as follows:

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Football fans’ most coveted game day experience was watching the Crimson Tide play. Tailgating here is a legendary Southern spectacle. Fans, adorned in crimson and white, gather in droves at Tuscaloosa’s Quad, where food spreads are as generous as the team’s legacy. From mouth-watering BBQ to classic Southern hospitality, the vibe is a mix of tradition and high energy that rivals the intensity of the game itself.

#2 Texas Longhorns

A highly desired tailgate destination, Texas Longhorns fans know how to put on a show. Austin’s streets fill with fans in burnt orange, reveling in spirited chants, local BBQ, and cold drinks. The tailgate scene blends Texas pride with a festive atmosphere, making it a must for those who love football, food, and all things Texan.

#3 San Francisco 49ers

Ranked as the 3rd top experience, a 49ers tailgate brings the Bay Area’s unique flavor to life, where die-hard fans mix with a laid-back West Coast vibe. Outside Levi’s Stadium, you’ll find gourmet grills, seafood, and inventive California-inspired dishes, creating a foodie paradise alongside an electric football atmosphere.

#4 New England Patriots

The Patriots’ tailgating experience is a fan favorite, especially for those seeking a mix of die-hard loyalty and New England charm. In chilly Foxborough, fans feast on classic New England fare, from clam chowder to lobster rolls, while rallying together with chants and cheers, ready to support the Pats through thick and thin.

#5 Houston Texans

Voted in 5th, Texans fans have mastered the art of pregame celebrations, with a blend of Texas charm and high-octane energy. Expect smoked brisket, plenty of Tex-Mex, and a crowd in deep navy, red, and white, proudly displaying their Texas pride while gearing up for game day at NRG Stadium.

#6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Beloved by fans everywhere, the Fighting Irish tailgate experience is a pilgrimage for college football lovers. South Bend fills with Irish cheer as fans gather around the iconic Golden Dome, celebrating with Irish-inspired food, music, and legendary Notre Dame spirit, making game day a blend of team loyalty and school pride.

#7 Denver Broncos

The Broncos tailgate experience is among fans’ most treasured, embodying Denver’s love for football and the outdoors. With Rocky Mountain views and plenty of craft beer, fans enjoy hearty food like green chili and BBQ, all while revving up with Broncos spirit. It’s a unique Mile High celebration of football and community.

#8 Kansas City Chiefs

In 8th place overall, Chiefs fans create one of America’s top tailgating scenes at Arrowhead Stadium, where the air is thick with the aroma of Kansas City’s famous barbecue. A sea of red and gold unites in celebration as fans feast on smoked meats and cheer with unmatched passion, making Arrowhead a legendary tailgating destination.

#9 Dallas Cowboys

Considered one of the most iconic game day gatherings, Cowboys tailgates are a Texas-sized celebration, with fans gathering outside AT&T Stadium in a sea of blue and silver. Known for a family-friendly vibe, Cowboy tailgates feature top-notch BBQ, music, and a huge dose of Dallas pride, making it one of the most festive scenes in football.

#10 Buffalo Bills

Rounding up the top 10, the Bills Mafia brings unmatched intensity to game day. Known for rowdy antics like table-smashing, fans brave the cold with unbreakable spirit, celebrating with hearty Buffalo wings and local beers. Bills fans bring unparalleled energy, making Orchard Park the ultimate tailgating destination.

