This City in New York Was Just Named Best Place to Celebrate Halloween

Halloween is less than a week away and one city in New York was crowned the best place to celebrate in the country.

A new survey from WalletHub was designed to help Americans decide where to spend the most spook-tacular time of year without frightening their bank accounts.

And a study of the nation's 100 biggest cities put the Empire State right on top. However, one other city in New York made an impressive showing on the new ranking.

Cold, Hard Halloween Facts

WalletHub compared cities off of 20 key metrics; including candy and chocolate stores per capita to number of Halloween party supplies stores, as well as share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

his study appears more important than ever considering that Americans plan on spending $12.2 billion on Halloween this year.

Americans plan on coughing up $4.1 billion on costumes, $3.6 billion on candy, and over a billion on visiting Halloween attractions.

As for the best thing about Halloween - the free candy - roughly 70 percent of Americans say they plan on hanging out candy to trick-or-treaters.

That's great, considering 40.9 million kids plan to go door to door for free candy this year.

It should be noted that 60 percent of these people also plan on helping themselves to their kids' Halloween hauls.

I can say with confidence my mom would rifle through my candy, under the guise of "inspecting" it for safety, and she'd take out all the Mounds and Almond Joys.

Also, for pet parents, WalletHub found that 20 percent of you guys will dress up your animal for the holiday.

Apparently the most popular Halloween costume for pets this year is a pumpkin, followed by a hot dog, then a bat. Bumble bee and spider costumes round out the top 5.

New York By The Numbers

In a survey of the nation's 100 biggest cities, WalletHub ranked them based on their friendliness to trick-or-treaters, the fun to be had on Halloween, and also the weather forecast.

Buffalo made a strong showing on the esteemed list and placed 30th overall.

However, the #1 spot went to none other than New York City, which absolutely destroyed the competition.

When determining the top cities across several different categories, New York placed 1st in terms of costume stores per capita as well as chocolate & candy stores per capita.

New York also finished 4th overall in terms of having the best Halloween weather forecast.

Currently, the forecast calls for... rain. Guess maybe Manhattan is getting less precipitation than other cities?

Do you agree that New York City is the best place to celebrate Halloween? What other cities should have made the list?

You can read more about WalletHub's findings HERE.

