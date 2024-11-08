People in the Mohawk Valley are always justifiably angry over the fact that we pay so much more for gasoline than our neighbors across Upstate New York.

In Syracuse, there are gas stations selling regular unleaded gasoline for $2.87 a gallon. Why are their prices so cheap, as compared to ours? Furthermore, you can get gas for a lower price than what we pay at a New York State Thruway Rest Area.

Still though, we're left to tolerate it as it doesn't seem like we're going to be seeing more affordable prices anytime soon. Therefore, we must grin and bear, and try to find the best prices we can find here in our own area.

Therefore, as a public service, here are the most competitive gas prices in the Mohawk Valley as of today, November 8th.

Currently, the lowest prices in our area are in Ilion, in Herkimer County.

Currently, Stewart's Shops at 27 E Clark St offers the lowest price at $3.07 per gallon. Close behind, CITGO at 20 Central Ave and Fastrac at 114 Central Ave both offer fuel for $3.09 per gallon. With prices fluctuating daily, these stations are your best bet for affordable fill-ups.

What about Utica and Rome?

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: 400 River Rd, Utica, NY

400 River Rd, Utica, NY Price: $3.15 per gallon

$3.15 per gallon Note: Membership required; consistently offers some of the lowest prices in the area.

GasBuddy

Sunoco Location: 6787 Martin St, Rome, NY

6787 Martin St, Rome, NY Price: $3.19 per gallon (cash)

$3.19 per gallon (cash) Note: Consistently offers some of the lowest prices in the area.

GasBuddy Stewart's Shops Location: 506 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

506 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY Price: $3.29 per gallon (cash)

$3.29 per gallon (cash) Note: Known for friendly service and a variety of convenience items.

GasBuddy Sunoco Location: 1400 E Dominick St, Rome, NY

1400 E Dominick St, Rome, NY Price: $3.29 per gallon (cash)

$3.29 per gallon (cash) Note: Offers a convenient location with competitive pricing.

GasBuddy Byrne Dairy Location: 216 Erie Blvd E, Rome, NY

216 Erie Blvd E, Rome, NY Price: $3.33 per gallon

$3.33 per gallon Note: Provides a range of dairy products and quick snacks.

GasBuddy Exxon Location: 916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY

916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY Price: $3.37 per gallon

$3.37 per gallon Note: Offers quality fuel and a clean convenience store.

GasBuddy Speedway Location: 148 N Genesee St, Utica, NY

148 N Genesee St, Utica, NY Price: $3.39 per gallon

$3.39 per gallon Note: Known for convenient locations and a variety of in-store items.

GetUpside Speedway Location: 1910 Black River Blvd N, Rome, NY

1910 Black River Blvd N, Rome, NY Price: $3.39 per gallon

$3.39 per gallon Note: Known for a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverages.

GasBuddy Fastrac Location: 5169 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

5169 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY Price: $3.39 per gallon

$3.39 per gallon Note: Offers a variety of convenience items and quick meals.

GasBuddy CITGO Location: 1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY Price: $3.39 per gallon

$3.39 per gallon Note: Provides a range of automotive services and products.

GasBuddy Fastrac Location: 600 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

600 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY Price: $3.39 per gallon

$3.39 per gallon Note: Known for its clean facilities and friendly staff.

GasBuddy CITGO Location: 400 W Dominick St, Rome, NY

400 W Dominick St, Rome, NY Price: $3.39 per gallon

$3.39 per gallon Note: Offers a convenient location with a variety of services.

GasBuddy

Please note that gas prices are subject to change and may vary based on payment methods. It's advisable to check current prices before fueling up.

