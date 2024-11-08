These Are the Lowest Gas Prices Now in Utica, Rome and Valley
People in the Mohawk Valley are always justifiably angry over the fact that we pay so much more for gasoline than our neighbors across Upstate New York.
In Syracuse, there are gas stations selling regular unleaded gasoline for $2.87 a gallon. Why are their prices so cheap, as compared to ours? Furthermore, you can get gas for a lower price than what we pay at a New York State Thruway Rest Area.
Still though, we're left to tolerate it as it doesn't seem like we're going to be seeing more affordable prices anytime soon. Therefore, we must grin and bear, and try to find the best prices we can find here in our own area.
Therefore, as a public service, here are the most competitive gas prices in the Mohawk Valley as of today, November 8th.
Currently, the lowest prices in our area are in Ilion, in Herkimer County.
Currently, Stewart's Shops at 27 E Clark St offers the lowest price at $3.07 per gallon. Close behind, CITGO at 20 Central Ave and Fastrac at 114 Central Ave both offer fuel for $3.09 per gallon. With prices fluctuating daily, these stations are your best bet for affordable fill-ups.
What about Utica and Rome?
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: 400 River Rd, Utica, NY
- Price: $3.15 per gallon
- Note: Membership required; consistently offers some of the lowest prices in the area.
- Sunoco
- Location: 6787 Martin St, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.19 per gallon (cash)
- Note: Consistently offers some of the lowest prices in the area.
- Stewart's Shops
- Location: 506 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.29 per gallon (cash)
- Note: Known for friendly service and a variety of convenience items.
- Sunoco
- Location: 1400 E Dominick St, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.29 per gallon (cash)
- Note: Offers a convenient location with competitive pricing.
- Byrne Dairy
- Location: 216 Erie Blvd E, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.33 per gallon
- Note: Provides a range of dairy products and quick snacks.
- Exxon
- Location: 916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.37 per gallon
- Note: Offers quality fuel and a clean convenience store.
- Speedway
- Location: 148 N Genesee St, Utica, NY
- Price: $3.39 per gallon
- Note: Known for convenient locations and a variety of in-store items.
- Speedway
- Location: 1910 Black River Blvd N, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.39 per gallon
- Note: Known for a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverages.
- Fastrac
- Location: 5169 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.39 per gallon
- Note: Offers a variety of convenience items and quick meals.
- CITGO
- Location: 1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.39 per gallon
- Note: Provides a range of automotive services and products.
- Fastrac
- Location: 600 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.39 per gallon
- Note: Known for its clean facilities and friendly staff.
- CITGO
- Location: 400 W Dominick St, Rome, NY
- Price: $3.39 per gallon
- Note: Offers a convenient location with a variety of services.
Please note that gas prices are subject to change and may vary based on payment methods. It's advisable to check current prices before fueling up.
