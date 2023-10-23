These Are the Days You Should Avoid Doing Your Holiday Shopping

The holiday shopping season is almost here, but which days should you absolutely not step foot in a store?

According to Chain Store Age, these are the 10 worst days to do your holiday shopping.

Black Friday Is Fast Approaching

While Black Friday takes the trophy for being the worst shopping day of the year, there are other dates you should definitely avoid if you value your sanity.

Retailers Open On Thanksgiving Evening, Starting Black Friday Sales Early Photo Credit: Kena Betancur, Getty Images loading...

Did you know the top 10 busiest shopping days of the year account for 40% of all holiday retail traffic?

This year, however, the typical schedule is going to shift due to Christmas falling on a Monday. That should push the more chaotic shopping days toward the end of the year.

Additionally, Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, so November 11 is set to experience even higher foot traffic since that day typically sees a surge in shoppers.

The website added:

Sensormatic predicts U.S. in-store traffic will likely moderate slightly compared to 2022, with forecasts indicating a year-over-year drop of no more than 3.5% — results that are in line with 2023’s retail traffic performance to date. Overall, Sensormatic analysis indicates that store traffic this year has been down an average of 2% from 2022.

That said, these are the 10 days you should definitely avoid doing your shopping this year.

Holiday Shoppers Seek Out Deals On Black Friday Getty Images loading...

10. Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve

9. Saturday, Dec. 30 – Saturday after Christmas

8. Saturday, Dec. 2 – First Saturday in December

7. Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December

6. Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day

5. Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday

4. Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas

3. Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December

2. Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday

1. Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday

An honorable mention goes to Veterans' Day, with data suggesting more people may pack into the stores to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

Said Tony D’Onofrio, president at Sensormatic Solutions:

Retailers around the world are likely to have another strong holiday season this year. Those looking to make the most of it can use our predictions as a guide—but it’s critical that retailers also leverage internal data and analytics tools to refine their approach to promotions, staffing, and customer experience in November and December. It’s this additional insight that will put businesses two steps ahead entering the New Year.

Some Stores Will Be Closed on Black Friday

Don't expect to get a jump on Black Friday shopping at Walmart. The retail giant announced it will be closed this Thanksgiving.

Wal-Mart Prepares For Black Friday Shopping Rush Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Walmart President and CEO, John Furner, said the move was to let employees stay home and celebrate with their families.

Aside from Walmart, Target and Kohls will also be closed. This move bucks the recent trend of stores opening up on Thanksgiving to offer early Black Friday deals.

Best stick to online shopping after feasting on your turkey dinner and dealing with the in-laws.

