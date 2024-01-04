These Are the 10 Worst Places to Live in New York State

If you think your hometown could be better, you might want to check out this list of the least-desirable places in New York to call home.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New York was the state with the biggest population decline in 2023.

Using end-of-year population data, the Census Bureau reported an overall rise in the U.S. population last year and released a map displaying all the population changes on a state by state basis.

Out of all 50 states, New York lost the most people and saw an overall population decline of over 100,000 people in 2023.

And, chances are, residents may have fled from these 10 cities, which have since been dubbed the Empire State's worst places to live.

Before you read further, please note that Townsquare Media is not calling these cities or towns the worst places to live. This is simply a reporting of a list created by Road Snacks.

If what you're about to read upsets or disturbs you, please direct all concerns and criticisms to Road Snacks.

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State According to Road Snacks, New York is home to some not-so-nice places. While the state is certainly home to a plethora of hidden gems and breathtaking sights, it also has some undesirable spots.

As for what determines a "undesirable" city, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the lowest median home value, weakest school districts, and highest rates of unemployment and crime. In short, the survey ranked cities and towns based off their economic performances and opportunities, which Road Snacks says negatively impacts the quality of life of its residents.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the worst New York State has to offer. That said, the company is not calling these cities bad - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings.

While these cities made the top 10, there were several shocks and upsets on this latest roundup, of which you can read in full HERE. When it comes to Central New York, Utica just missed the top 10 by one spot.

Utica landed in 11th place overall. It boasts an unemployment rate of 7.4 percent and a median home value of $106,000.

This goes to show that Road Snacks' roundup might not be the most accurate because official data from the state's Department of Labor says the Utica-Rome area's unemployment rate stands at 3.7 percent, as of November 2023.

Other nearby cities to make Road Snacks' roundup were Syracuse in 17th place, Oneida in 39th place and Oswego in 43rd place. Rome appeared in 57th place, with a reported unemployment rate at 5.2 percent.

As for the so-called "best" place to live in the Empire State, Road Snacks awarded the honor to Malverne.

In all, take this latest survey with a grain of salt and let us know in the comments below which city do you think deserves to be New York's worst place to live.

