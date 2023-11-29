These Are the 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State

A new report claims to have identified where the dumbest people in New York live. Did your hometown make the list?

New York is considered one of the smarter states in the nation. The Empire State is known for its top-rated school systems, universities and research institutes.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean New York is full of geniuses. In fact, a new study claims the state is home to the largest number of dimwits. HomeSnacks measured the collective IQ of all 50 states and claimed New York has the 36th lowest.

Apparently, the average IQ in the state is 98.4. Guess that means we have less MENSA-level personalities than previously thought. That, or, the sheer amount of idiots in the state outnumber anyone with a spark of intelligence.

But where in New York are you most likely to find these so-called dummies? A survey looked into exactly that and highlighted the 10 "dumbest" cities in the Empire State.

Let me remind you before you read further, THIS BRAND IS NOT CALLING THESE CITIES OR TOWNS DUMB.

This is simply a reporting of a list created by Road Snacks. If you have a bone to pick with us, you're directing your outrage at the wrong people.

And also, you're most likely from one of these 10 cities.

The Top 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State According to Road Snacks, New York isn't just one of the dumbest states in the nation - they claim to have found the top 10 dumbest cities in the Empire State.

As for what determines a "dumb" city, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the largest population of those who never finished high school. The survey used Census data and "scientific stuff" from other "legitimate" sources to find the 10 areas with the highest concentration of high school dropouts.

Road Snacks argues that not finishing high school puts one at a significant disadvantage in life. The study adds that the areas with the highest percentage of adults without a high school degree should shine a light on the state as a whole.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the dumbest in New York State. That said, the company is not calling these cities "dumb" - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan

Before the rage comments fly in my direction, please know I am well aware not graduating from high school doesn't reflect one's intelligence or lack thereof. Many factors can force someone to put their education on pause, whether it be financial, personal, or health reasons.

My grandmother had to withdraw from school in order to find a job and financially support her family as the Great Depression raged on - and she was as smart as a whip.

Anyway, using Road Snacks' logic on what makes a city smart or dumb, they have since declared these 3 cities to be the smartest in the state:

Larchmont Scarsdale East Hills

And there you have it, if intelligence was measured by high school degree that is. And we all know that there are plenty of individuals with fancy diplomas from the top universities in the world - and yet they're dumb as a post.

I mean, have you looked at Congress lately? If only money can buy one more brain cells...

That aside, do you agree with Road Snacks' ruling of the state's dumbest cities? You can check out the full article HERE.

