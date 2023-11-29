These Are the 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State
A new report claims to have identified where the dumbest people in New York live. Did your hometown make the list?
New York is considered one of the smarter states in the nation. The Empire State is known for its top-rated school systems, universities and research institutes.
Unfortunately, that doesn't mean New York is full of geniuses. In fact, a new study claims the state is home to the largest number of dimwits. HomeSnacks measured the collective IQ of all 50 states and claimed New York has the 36th lowest.
Apparently, the average IQ in the state is 98.4. Guess that means we have less MENSA-level personalities than previously thought. That, or, the sheer amount of idiots in the state outnumber anyone with a spark of intelligence.
Read More: These Are the Most Miserable Cities in New York State
But where in New York are you most likely to find these so-called dummies? A survey looked into exactly that and highlighted the 10 "dumbest" cities in the Empire State.
Let me remind you before you read further, THIS BRAND IS NOT CALLING THESE CITIES OR TOWNS DUMB.
This is simply a reporting of a list created by Road Snacks. If you have a bone to pick with us, you're directing your outrage at the wrong people.
And also, you're most likely from one of these 10 cities.
The Top 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
Before the rage comments fly in my direction, please know I am well aware not graduating from high school doesn't reflect one's intelligence or lack thereof. Many factors can force someone to put their education on pause, whether it be financial, personal, or health reasons.
Read More: New York Sate Has the Best School Lunches in the Country
Anyway, using Road Snacks' logic on what makes a city smart or dumb, they have since declared these 3 cities to be the smartest in the state:
Larchmont
Scarsdale
East Hills
And there you have it, if intelligence was measured by high school degree that is. And we all know that there are plenty of individuals with fancy diplomas from the top universities in the world - and yet they're dumb as a post.
I mean, have you looked at Congress lately? If only money can buy one more brain cells...
That aside, do you agree with Road Snacks' ruling of the state's dumbest cities? You can check out the full article HERE.
New York's Most Miserable Cities
Gallery Credit: Megan
The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan