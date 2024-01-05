These Are the 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State

It's hard not to reminisce about how much more affordable things used to be even a few years ago. I remember being able to live off $1,400 a month. It wasn't ideal, but it was doable.

Those days are long gone.

The New Normal

Everything, from rent to groceries, have become so much more expensive since 2020. What makes financial situations worse is how rapidly everything went up in price because there was always something to blame, from problems with the supply chain to shortages of practically everything. There was always a reason, no matter how obscure or idiotic the excuse was.

Now, we're entering the fourth year since the pandemic reared its ugly head, and people are doing everything they can to stop hemorrhaging money.

While some people have cancelled their streaming services, others have packed up their things and moved to a cheaper state. For example, New York saw over 100,000 residents flee to other, more affordable places like Florida.

However, some people still love to call New York their home and have moved to different counties that have a lower cost of living.

If you count yourself among the population who doesn't want to become an expat, HomeSnacks has looked into the top 10 most affordable places to live in New York State.

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State New York is one of the most expensive states to call home, but there are some areas that are gentle on the wallet. According to HomeSnacks, they deduced the top 10 most affordable cities and towns in the Empire State.

They looked into data from the U.S. Census, median home and rent prices, as well as median income of a particular area's residents. Affordability was also determined based on availability and access to services and conveniences.

Below are the top 10 places that let residents keep more cash in their wallets.

Where Central NY Landed

The least-expensive place to live in CNY turned out to be Oswego, which finished in 22nd place. Rome made an appearance in 45th place while Utica, Ilion, and Herkimer trailed close behind with a respective 49th, 50th and 51st place finish.

Oneida bowed in 62nd place and Syracuse finished one spot above in 61st.

As for the city that finished at the bottom of the list, that would be Patchogue with a median home value of $508,629 and rent at $2,195.

That all said, do you think costs in New York will ever fall or will they keep squeezing more and more out of our wallets?

