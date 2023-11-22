The Manhunt is Underway for a Utica Murder Suspect
Utica Police and several other agencies are actively looking for the suspect who is allegedly responsible for a shooting death that happened on Varick Street in early November.
Have You Seen This Man?
Utica Police released a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the UPD Major Crimes Unit along with the New York and New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force are looking for 27-year-old Tyrell Brown.
There is a warrant out for his arrest for the charge of second degree murder. Police say the warrant is related to the shooting incident that led to the death of Kwame Smith at the HK Restaurant and Lounge on the night of November 11th.
Police were called to the scene just before midnight for reports of shots fired at the restaurant. Lt. Michael Curley told WIBX that there were 60-70 people who witnessed the incident, but no one was cooperative with police.
Luckily, the ownership and staff at the establishment were cooperative and a suspect was able to be established. One things the police are also still looking for is the murder weapon used during this crime. Officials say it has not been recovered.
How You Can Help
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tyrell Brown you are asked to contact the UPD Major Crimes Unit at (315) 735-3301.
Many people who may have information wish to remain anonymous, due to fear of retribution. You can give information or tips to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.
There is the possibility of a cash reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect.
