Eggs are hitting record high prices amid a devastating avian flu outbreak, and it's likely going to get worse.



Parts of America have reported a 70% increase in egg prices, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Here in New York, the USDA says a dozen large white eggs cost between $6.07 and $6.11 as of January 7. The report finds that's a $0.12 cent jump from the previous week.

At this time, prices are rising the slowest in New York. California saw a jump of $0.36 cents while in the Midwest, prices are up $0.24 cents from the past week.

One of the main causes of these soaring prices is the bird flu outbreak, which has killed over 100 million egg-laying chickens.

Another main contributor is the soaring prices is the cost of bird feed, which is making it even more expensive for farmers to feed their chickens.

Additionally, the rising popularity of cage-free poultry farms has also contributed to rising egg prices. That practice has made it more expensive for farms to maintain operations.

But egg prices aren't the only thing vexing New Yorkers. Shoppers are also complaining about egg shortages at the supermarkets.

Finding a carton of eggs has become increasingly difficult, and that is due to a national supply shortage. Grocery stores nationwide have begun taping signs to the shelves warning customers that select egg varieties are out of stock.

It is unknown when egg prices and the ongoing shortages will balance out, with the New York Times suggesting these issues may persist through the spring.

While some people have the choice to temporarily remove eggs from their diets, others might not be so lucky.

Those who enjoy whipping up batches of cookies, cupcakes, and other confectionary treats are likely struggling.

Luckily, Martha Stewart has come to the rescue of those bakers flummoxed by the egg crisis.

Martha and her team of experts say "not all egg substitutes in baking are equal," so pay attention to the type of recipe you're working with to ensure you select the best option.

Hopefully we will see the egg shortage and skyrocketing prices cool off soon, but until then, this should help those itching to whip up a family favorite recipe on a cold winter's night.

