SWAT Team Called in Following Shots Fired Incident in New York Mills

A gun shot rang out Wednesday night at an apartment inside the Carolyn Courts complex in New York Mills. New Hartford Police say during the course of the subsequent investigation the Metro SWAT team was called in to assist and an 18-year-old man was arrested as a result.

New Hartford Police officials say the initial call of a single gun shot came in around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from an apartment at 77 Clinton Street in the Town of New Hartford. The area is also known as New York Mills. 77 Clinton Street is the address for the Carolyn Courts Apartments. The 911 call came from an adjacent apartment to where the gun shot originated from.

Officials say when officers arrived they interviewed the tenant who reported the shot and in doing so located the bullet that became lodged in the wall. An evacuation of all apartments close to the subject apartment began and police attempted to make contact with whoever was inside the apartment from where it was believed the shot originated. Due to the failure of anyone to come to the door and make contact with police, the Metro SWAT team was called in. Crisis Negotiators were also on the scene.

Despite numerous attempts to make contact with the individual inside the apartment, no communication was made and police were forced to make entry into the dwelling and officials extracted one male individual from within. That individual was identified as 18-year-old Izayah Johnson of New York Mills. He was consequently arrested and a search warrant was later issued for his apartment. During the course of that search warrant a 9mm handgun and ammunition was located. As a result of this investigation, police say Johnson was charged with the following.

Photo Courtesy of New Hartford Police Photo Courtesy of New Hartford Police loading...

Reckless Endangerment, 1st Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony

Johnson was arraigned Thursday morning and New Hartford Police want to thank all law enforcement agencies who came to their assistance during the course of this incident.

