A driver had to extricated from their vehicle after an SUV went off the road and wound up in Sauquoit Creek this weekend.

Officials with the WIllowvale Fire Company have released these photos after responding on Saturday to the crash site. Officials said a deputy fire chief from Clayville witnessed the incident which resulted in the SUV winding up in the water. The vehicle went went off Route 8, down an embankment and eventually coming to rest with part of the vehicle's front end in the water, officials said.

Firefighters from Willowvale were assisted by New Hartford Police and Edwards Ambulance in extricating the driver, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver's injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to fire officials.

These photos taken by the Willowvale Fire Company show the roadway partially covered in snow, which may have contributed to the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

