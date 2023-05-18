A student at Madison Oneida BOCES is facing a trespass charged after officials say he showed up to school although he was on suspension.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office say they received a call before 7:30 on Thursday morning over concerns that a student on the bus had a weapon. A 'lockout' was initiated as a safety precaution. However, Sheriff's investigators say it was determined that the student did not have any weapons, but ticketed him for the trespass charge for showing up to school while on suspension.

Because of his age, the students name is not being released.

No students or staff at the school were deemed to be in danger during this incident, officials said.

