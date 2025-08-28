State Police Investigate Drowning at Local Area RV Park

New York State Police are investigating a drowning in Rome at an RV park that took the life of one local person on Monday.

Troopers say, on August 25, 2025, at about 2:40 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a possible body in Fish Creek near the Treasure Isle RV Park, on Haskins Road in the Town of Vienna near Blossvale.

Upon arrival, Troopers located and recovered the body of James E. Baker, age 44, of Rome, NY. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the death was the result of an accidental drowning. The case remains under investigation pending autopsy results from the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Vienna Fire Department, AmCare Ambulance, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

According to the Treasure Isle RV Park, they offer:

RV Sites

Approximately 100 large sites , including waterfront, overlooking-water, and wooded options, designed to accommodate quiet, family-oriented stays.

Utilities & Hookups

Full hookups available with water, electric, and sewer , including 50‑amp connections , pull-through sites, and facilities for big rigs.

On-site Infrastructure

The park is equipped with: Bathhouse , showers , drinking water , trash disposal , dump station Picnic tables , playground , basketball court , and other recreational spaces Wildlife & Natural Charm

Guests can enjoy sightings of resident turtles , a private beach , excellent fishing spots , and scenic sunsets —elements that enhance the park’s tranquil allure.



