New York State Police dressed as Department of Transportation Construction workers as part of an Operation Hard Hat detail and issued more than three dozen tickets to motorists passing by the work site.
Troopers say the targeted area was ST-17 in the Broome County town of Sanford were a construction crew was working on a bridge.
During the detail, troopers wore bright orange hard hats and reflective yellow safety vests to blend in with the actual road crew (see photos below).
State Police provided these photos of troopers dressed in construction gear to blend in with the road crew.
During the detail, State Police issued 13 speeding tickets, issued a dozen seat belt violations, and ticketed eight drivers for driving while on their cell phones.
State Police included this message in announcing the results of the Hard Hat detail:
Slow down, move over to another lane when it is safe to do so. Everyone working on the side of the roadways deserve to get back home safe!
Motorists are reminded that fines and points for traffic violations are doubled in New York State when the violation occurs in a road construction zone.
