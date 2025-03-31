Local authorities are warning the public to watch out for a scam that is trying to swindle $50,000 from residents.

It almost seems like there's too many scams floating around, making it hard to keep track of them all.

Some of the more recent schemes that's causing headaches for local authorities are the brushing scam, tax refund scam, and the "can you hear me" scam, the latter of which tries to clone the victim's voice for nefarious purposes.

Read More: The Dangerous Scams New Yorkers Are Falling for Most

Now, Rome Police are warning Central New Yorkers to be on the lookout for the latest scheme.

The Biggest Scams Today and How You Can Protect Yourself From Them Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

This time, criminals are posing as three different entities in a single call to wear down their victim's defenses. These people will pose as employees of Amazon, the Social Security Administration, and the FBI.

According to Rome Police, scammers will pretend to be a representative of Amazon and claim that they need to transfer them to the authorities right away because their social security was compromised.

The suspect will call the victim utilizing what appears to be a “spoofed” or fake phone number of the FBI Headquarters, 202-324-3000 or some other phone number with area code (202.)

From there, the scammer will try to convince the victim to empty their bank accounts so the money "can be locked in another 'secure' location." Rome Police noted, "Suspects have requested victims to withdraw upward to $50,000."

Why This Latest Scam Is Both Dangerous and Sophisticated

Authorities say scams work on making a victim feel that they need to act quickly, and will use words to trigger panic. By getting victims to worry, they don't think as clearly and are more likely to be influenced into working against their best interests.

Leylaynr from Getty Images Signature Leylaynr from Getty Images Signature loading...

The scam also works to make the victim believe they are speaking to the FBI and members of the government, which makes the situation feel much more serious.

Additionally, the scammers have been known to threaten the victim, either by trying to extort them or threaten physical harm.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their approach and are technologically savvy, often targeting young persons and the elderly.

They added the FBI is aware of this new scheme and defines it as government impersonation fraud.

What to Do If You Receive One of These Scam/Spam Calls

Rome Police say if you receive such a call, hang up right away because "any legitimate law enforcement officer will not demand cash or gift cards from members of the public."

Canva Canva loading...

Authorities say it's best to never answer calls "from numbers you don't recognize." If it's important, the caller will leave a voicemail - something scammers aren't likely to do because it takes time away from going after their next victim.

Rome Police add residents should never send money or gift cards to people one does not personally know or trust. This also goes for revealing personal information, like a bank account or social security number.

You can read more about this latest scam by following this link.

Get our free mobile app

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan