A tragic accident has left a man dead in Upstate New York.

Times Union of Albany reported a worker for Spectrum was killed on the job while performing routine maintenance work on a utility pole in the Town of Berne.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, the unidentified man was working alone on a utility pole at around 2:30 Friday morning when wires came in contact with the bucket of the cable company's truck.

The 56-year-old worker, who is a native of Colonie, was electrocuted. His truck caught fire and exploded.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld following notification of next of kin.

A Charter Communications representative called the incident "a devastating loss." Spectrum is owned by Charter.

Spokesperson Lara Pritchard said the man was employed by the company for over 25 years. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and coworkers who worked with him every day," she said.

Spectrum says it regularly performs overnight maintenance to prevent interruptions in their service during the day.

One of the most dangerous jobs in the country are linemen, which is currently classified as the third most dangerous job. Loggers and manual agriculture workers are first and second, respectively.

Lineman Central said 42 for every 100,000 lineman are killed on the job each year. The job is extremely risky because it combines heights with working with high voltage power. Nature can also increase on-site injury and death, such as high winds or rain.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the employee.

