It's finally happening!

After weeks of waiting, Central New York will find out if Sofronio Vasquez will continue his journey on NBC's "The Voice."

The Utica native, who immigrated from the Philippines, is currently representing Team Bublé. The aspiring singer chose the Canadian Crooner to be his mentor due to his strong ties with the Filipino community.

After crushing his Blind Audition, which had all four judges turn for his dazzling rendition of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down", he's about to face his biggest challenge yet.

It's time for him to duke it out against fellow Team Bublé members in the Battle Rounds.

This week, he is up against soul artist Aliyah Khaylyn, whose respective audition resulted in a 3-chair turn.

No matter who wins the Battle Round, it is possible Vasquez is in a win-win situation because he received a four-chair turn at his Blind Audition, where all four coaches made it abundantly clear they wanted him on his team.

If he wins, he'll continue on - but if he loses, he stands a chance of being scooped up by one of judges via one of their "steals." Each coach has 2 steals, and Gwen Stefani used one of hers to snatch up Mor Ilderton from Team Bublé.

Granted by some teaser photos, this battle is shaping up to be nothing less than memorable based on Bublé's expression alone when watching them practice.

That being said, depending on how things goes, Vasquez is in a decent position to continue on no matter what - and Central New York will be rooting for him!

For fans of him and the show: Vasquez will be in Central New York this Friday, November 1, for a special hometown performance.

Vasquez and Khaylyn will square off in the Tuesday episode, "The Battles Part 4."

The hour-long episode drops at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to watch the following day on Peacock.

