Slippery Roads to Blame for Upstate NY Fatal Accident

An Upstate New York woman was killed on Sunday after the car she was riding in slid into a tractor trailer on icy roads, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say, 34-year-old Michelle J. Machnica of Dolgeville who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say at about 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, State Police in Marcy responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 8, south of Route 20 in the Town of Bridgewater. According to police reports, 32-year-old James J. Cole was operating a 2003 Honda Civic, traveling northbound at an unsafe rate of speed in snowy conditions, when he lost control and slid into oncoming traffic, striking a Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by 47-year-old Whitfield M. James of Utica.

Police say, Cole suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Wynn Hospital by West Winfield Ambulance service. James was not injured in the crash.

Police say the road conditions were slippery after cooler temperatures and moderate to heavy snow moved into the region mid-day on Sunday.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, West Winfield Ambulance, and the Bridgewater Fire Department.

Police did not say if tickets have been issued. Troopers did say the investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

