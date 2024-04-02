Shots Ring out in North Utica; 2 Killed and 1 Injured

Update: As of Tuesday at 8:39 p.m. Utica Police released the following statement on their Facebook page.

The Utica Police Department is currently on scene of a homicide investigation on the 400 block of Kingston Rd. At this stage of the investigation we can release that there are two deceased parties and one male suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds. That male was transported to Wynn Hospital where he is currently undergoing care. We are currently attempting to develop information regarding the relationship of the deceased parties and ties to the locations. There is no active threat to the public.

When will it come to an end? The Utica Police Department is still dealing with an abundance of gun violence in the city. This time shots rang out in a North Utica neighborhood on Kingston Street.

An initial report came from a freelance "on the scene" reporter named Antoine Spratt on his Facebook page. Images and video showed a flood of police cruisers moving towards the North Utica street.

Utica Police Confirm Shooting and Number of Victims

Utica Police Lieutenant Mike Curley confirmed that three individuals were shot. Two of the individuals were killed and one suffered non-life threatening injuries. The injured individual was transported to Wynn Hospital. There are very few details being released at this time and the circumstances surrounding this mass shooting are not known. As of 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, police were still on the scene as investigators got to work.

This is not typically a part of the city where gun violence and shootings are very prevalent. This incident demonstrates that the plight of gun violence may be spreading and we have to credit the men and women of law enforcement who continue to battle this ongoing epidemic.

If You Have Any Information

While there are very few details available at this time, police are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit of the Utica Police Department at (315) 735-3301. You can always leave an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting their website at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

Thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in this tragic incident and the families of those who lost their life.

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024 29 kids have gone missing in the first two months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams