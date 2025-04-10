If you thought New York had an attitude problem, think again.

There's a holiday for virtually everything, including emotions. For example: April 13 marks National Petty Day.

Apparently, the day is designed for people to throw shade, show off their sassy side, and overall be passive aggressive with zero filter.

While it's debatable if anyone with two braincells would actually use this so-called "national holiday" to act out, a new study looked into the states that embrace pettiness.

What Makes a State "Petty"?

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word "petty" has three definitions.

Having secondary rank or importance Having little or no importance of significance Marked by or reflective of narrow interests and sympathies

Those who are petty are said to care too much about the trivial things in life. It also has become synonymous with unkind, perseverating, and passive aggressive folks who stir the pot for their own amusement.

That all said, does this term describe New York State to a T? According to Caisno.ca, the Empire State has manners.

Where Does New York Stand Among "Pettiest" States in America?

For those who think New York isn't emotionally intelligent as a whole, it seems America isn't in agreement.

A poll of 3,000 Americans asked them to rank the states they find the most and least petty. The study also looked into over half a million TikTok posts tagged with the hashtag #petty for research.

In the end, New York was ranked the 4th least-petty state. In fact, when New Yorkers were asked to rank their pettiness level, it averaged out to 6 out of 10. Overall, 72% f New York locals confessed to being petty.

The leading cause of pettiness was romantic relationships, at 27%, followed by friendships at 20%, and driving at 16 percent. Gaming and work tied at 12% while social media and sports respectively rounded out the list at 10 and 3 percent.

That being said, either New Yorkers are lying their butts off when it comes to being little sinkers - or there are other states that really need to sort their emotional priorities.

