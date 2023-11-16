Sheriff’s Office New Recruit Comes With the Most Heartwarming Story

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has a new emotional support dog because the right person overheard an important discussion.

Meet "Addie"

Addie is the Oneida County Sheriff's Office newest recruit and her job will be extremely important. The golden retriever puppy was introduced by Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol at a symbolic conference at Marr-Logg Restaurant.

The conference location was deliberate, because it was where a generous benefactor overheard Maciol and his deputies discussing emotional support animals and if it was feasible for the department to have one of their own.

That person was Rocco Arcuri Sr., the President and CEO of Adirondack Bank.

Surprising the Sheriff

Arcuri knew he wanted to help and sprang into action.

Per the official release:

Once he learned more details about how much an Emotional Support Animal can do for the community, Mr. Arcuri offered to provide the funding to the Sheriff for the animal through Adirondack Bank.

He generously donated a check for $4,645.00, which covered the cost of purchasing a purebred golden retriever puppy and "all of the necessary items needed for her care."

She was purchased from AKC-certified breeder Nevani Goldens.

Addie made her adorable debut November 14 in the same restaurant that critical conversation took place. Photos of the event show the 10-week-old puppy chilling in people's arms, which is an excellent demonstration of her personality.

I raised a collie puppy and, while he has grown into a calm and graceful dog - he was a piranha, an absolute terror, when he was 10-weeks.

Addie's Job

Addie, who is symbolically named after the Adirondack Bank, will be trained to serve as an Emotional Support Animal (ESA) as part of the Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence and Mental Health / Crisis Assessment Unit.

Her handler will be Edward Constantine.

Addie, once trained, will provide companionship to victims of crimes and others in crisis along with helping them deal with anxiety, depression, and certain phobias. Investigator Edward Constantine will be Addie’s handler and she will reside with the investigator and his family when she’s not working.

She will undergo training from Amarok Kennels, LLC. Owners Tyler and Sara Raux have waived the cost of training for the Sheriff's Office.

Check out the adorable photos below:

