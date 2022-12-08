Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help Finding This Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sherif's Department is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department
Name: William P. Murphy
White Male, 45 years of age
Height: 5’8 / Weight: Approx., 180 pounds
Brown Hair/Hazel Eyes
Warrant/Details
- Bench Warrant’s:
Bench Warrant #1:
- Court: Oneida County Hope Court
- Charge: Criminal Impersonation 2nd (A/M)
Bench Warrant #2
- Court: Oneida County Hope Court
- Charge: Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd (A/M), False Personation (B/M), several vehicle and traffic law violations
Bench Warrant #3
- Court: Oneida County Hope Court
- Charge: CPCS 7th (A/M), Several other vehicle and traffic law charges
Bench warrant #4
- Court: Oneida County Hope Court
- Charge: Petit Larceny
Murphy is believed to be in the Utica area and may have ties to the City of Rome. In addition, Murphy also has several warrants from the following agencies:
- NYSP Marcy – Petit Larceny(A/M)/Arrest Warrant
- Auburn City Police Department – Petit Larceny(A/M)/Bench Warrant
- NYSP Oneida – Criminal Possession of stolen property – 4th (E/F)/Arrest Warrant
- New Hartford Police Department – Petit Larceny (A/M)/Bench Warrant
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Murphy, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
