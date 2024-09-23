New York State Police has issued a dire warning to residents: don't fall for this latest scam.

It seems we have entered scam season here in New York as criminals are seemingly out in full force to steal your money and peace of mind.

Last week, Berkshire Bank issued a warning to its past and present customers that a new impersonation scam is attempting to trick people into handing over their banking information.

And just a few days ago, Herkimer Police revealed criminals were terrorizing residents using police impersonation scams and a horrific blackmailing scheme.

That blackmailing scam doesn't seem to be just targeting resident of Herkimer anymore.

The New York State Police issued a warning that an automated "sextortion" scam has gone nationwide and is spreading across the state.

This scheme involves scammers using an email address they found on the dark web and purchasing personal information related to that address to extort the victim.

Making matters worse is these scammers will put in the work to find their victims' home and include a photo of their residence in the email.

The scammers will also threaten to publicly embarrass and convince the victim that they have installed software on their phone, tablet, or computer, have access to their personal accounts and are tracking their internet use.

The scammer will then claim they have collected embarrassing browsing history and even say "they possess images of the victim viewing pornographic material" before threatening to go public with their findings.

The scammer will say they will share the content with everyone in their contact lists if the victim doesn't pay a large sum within a short period of time, mostly between 24 to 48 hours.

Police warned this tactic is designed to make the victim instantly panic and act irrationally, so they are more likely to send money.

Despite these claims, the scammer does not have access to the victim's device or personal information.

Police said if you ever receive an email of this nature, do not share anything with the scammer - including birthday, phone number, social security number, or any financial information.

Instead, authorities say you should "block the sender, delete the email, and report it through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center."

Reports can be filed through www.ic3.gov.

If you or someone you know has fallen for this ruse, report it to the FBI or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

New York State Police add they, and local authorities, can also assist with the criminal investigation.

That said, do not fall for this alarming scam no matter how it makes you feel. The email is designed to make you want to respond right away, thus letting the scammer know you've fallen for their trap.

It is best if you ever come across a message that makes you panic, take a moment to breathe and recenter yourself, and consider if what you are looking at is the real deal or a sad attempt from a horrible person to steal your hard-earned money and peace of mind.

