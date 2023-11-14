Sangertown Square Releases Official Holiday Shopping Hours

'Tis the season to start checking off those Christmas wish lists - but if you'd rather not be met with a "Closed" sign at your favorite store, then keep reading.

Sangertown Square is a one-stop-shop for holiday shopping. It has your staple mall stores like Bath & Body Works, American Eagle, Victoria's Secret, and more.

But the mall has rolled out some new shopping hours, and some changes might surprise you.

Closed on Thanksgiving

Sangertown Square is the latest entity to buck the trend of opening late on Thanksgiving so shoppers can spring into Black Friday shopping ASAP.

Also, don't expect to line up at the stores at 3 a.m. because Sangertown also isn't opening ridiculously early.

The New Hartford mall opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday and will remain open until 9 at night.

Several days also have reduced hours, like Sunday, December 3, will see the mall close at 5 in the evening. The mall will also kick shoppers out at 5 on Christmas Eve.

Holiday Shopping Schedule

Below is the newly revised list of Sangertown's shopping hours:

Saturday, November 25: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, November 26: 11am – 6pm

Monday, November 27 – Saturday, December 2: 10am – 8pm

Sunday, December 3: 11am – 5pm

Monday, December 4 – Thursday, December 7: 10am – 8pm

Friday, December 8 – Saturday, December 9: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, December 10: 11am – 6pm

Monday, December 11 – Friday, December 15: 10am – 9pm

Saturday, December 16: 9am – 9pm

Sunday, December 17: 10am – 7pm

Monday, December 18 – Saturday, December 23: 9am – 9pm

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: 9am – 5pm

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: CLOSED

Tuesday, December 26 – Saturday, December 30: 10am – 8pm

New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31: 10am – 5pm

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: 10am – 5pm

Please note this is the schedule for the mall itself. Hours may differ for restaurants and anchor stores.

