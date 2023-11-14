Sangertown Square Releases Official Holiday Shopping Hours
'Tis the season to start checking off those Christmas wish lists - but if you'd rather not be met with a "Closed" sign at your favorite store, then keep reading.
Sangertown Square is a one-stop-shop for holiday shopping. It has your staple mall stores like Bath & Body Works, American Eagle, Victoria's Secret, and more.
But the mall has rolled out some new shopping hours, and some changes might surprise you.
Closed on Thanksgiving
Sangertown Square is the latest entity to buck the trend of opening late on Thanksgiving so shoppers can spring into Black Friday shopping ASAP.
Also, don't expect to line up at the stores at 3 a.m. because Sangertown also isn't opening ridiculously early.
The New Hartford mall opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday and will remain open until 9 at night.
Several days also have reduced hours, like Sunday, December 3, will see the mall close at 5 in the evening. The mall will also kick shoppers out at 5 on Christmas Eve.
Holiday Shopping Schedule
Below is the newly revised list of Sangertown's shopping hours:
- Saturday, November 25: 10am – 9pm
- Sunday, November 26: 11am – 6pm
- Monday, November 27 – Saturday, December 2: 10am – 8pm
- Sunday, December 3: 11am – 5pm
- Monday, December 4 – Thursday, December 7: 10am – 8pm
- Friday, December 8 – Saturday, December 9: 10am – 9pm
- Sunday, December 10: 11am – 6pm
- Monday, December 11 – Friday, December 15: 10am – 9pm
- Saturday, December 16: 9am – 9pm
- Sunday, December 17: 10am – 7pm
- Monday, December 18 – Saturday, December 23: 9am – 9pm
- Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: 9am – 5pm
- Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: CLOSED
- Tuesday, December 26 – Saturday, December 30: 10am – 8pm
- New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31: 10am – 5pm
- New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: 10am – 5pm
Please note this is the schedule for the mall itself. Hours may differ for restaurants and anchor stores.
