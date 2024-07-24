Community Foundation Rome Victim Recovery Fund Applications Now Being Accepted

The road to recovery is still a long one for the victims of last weeks devastating tornado that touched down in the City of Rome. The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties in conjunction with Oneida County has set up a fund specifically designated to provide assistance to those impacted and in the greatest need. Applications are now being accepted.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Rome Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan announced Wednesday that funds are now available for residents of Rome through the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. Officials say, "Rome residents who were impacted by the July 16, 2024 tornado, and do not qualify for government assistance services will be eligible to receive up to $5,000." The money received can be used for the following reasons.

Insurance deductibles

Electrical hook-ups

Securing homes

Relocation costs

Moderate repairs

Tree removal

Dumpster rentals

Anyone who may have questions regarding the fund or the application process for it can call a dedicated number. The phone bank is now open and all you have to do is dial 315-798-5206.

So far, $175,000 has been raised specifically for this fund. Oneida County contributed $1,000,000 to the fund and money is still being collected. If you would like to donate to this very important cause you can click here. The money raised stays in the area and specifically goes to those in Rome, NY who are in dire need of financial assistance.

You can't imagine the devastation experienced by the fine people of Rome after that EF-2 tornado literally ripped through their community. Roofs were torn off homes, trees fell on structures and vehicles and some people lost almost everything. It will be a long journey to getting back to normal, but one thing the community can rely on is the goodness of those living here in Central New York.

