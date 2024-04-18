Rome PD and Crime Stoppers Searching for Young Male
Police in Rome are asking for the public's help in finding a local fugitive who is believed to still be in the area. Police say, 18-year-old Jensen L. Blackshear is wanted in relation to a Rome City Court Bench Warrant, according to Detective Shane Riolo.
The Bench Warrant is for felony Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree in relation to damage that he caused to a vehicle during an incident in February 2024.
Blackshear did not appear for his scheduled court date. Blackshear has no known address but may be in the Rome/Utica Area, Riolo said.
Wanted Person of the Week
Je’sen L. Blackshear
18 years old
Height: 6’03”
Weight: 173 lbs.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Blackshear, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
