Rome Mayor Lanigan Charged, Former Mayor Hires Attorney

Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan has been charged with second-degree harassment following an investigation into a confrontation with former Mayor Jim Brown at the Teugega Country Club earlier this month, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. The charge was filed on Thursday by special prosecutor, Herkimer County District Attorney Jeff Carpenter.

Brown filed the initial charge with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and claimed that Lanigan had body slammed him into the car he was riding in, according to Maciol. Security video was obtained by the Sheriff's Office and after the Oneida County DA's Office claimed a conflict of interest, the videos and case were turned over to Carpenter. Carpenter filed the charges in Rome City Court, and due to a conflict, the case has been remanded to Oswego City Court in Oswego and is returnable on July 16th.

According to New York State Penal Law, second-degree harassment is when an individual, with the intent to harass, alarm or annoy another person, strikes or subjects them to physical contact, follows them about in a public place, or engages in conduct that causes alarm or serious annoyance that serves no legitimate purpose.

WIBX has learned that Brown has hired well known defense attorney Frank Policelli to represent him in the case, and going forward for any possible claim or claims. Policelli confirmed he was hired by Brown on Thursday.

The Timeline:

1. Sheriff’s Office takes original complain from Jim Brown.

2. Sheriff’s Office advise DA Carville of the case and he declares a conflict. Jeff Carpenter assigned as special prosecutor to the case.

3. Sheriff’s Office turns case investigation over to Carpenter. He issues recommendation after reviewing the case, for court to issue a criminal summons for Harassment in the SecondDegree.

4. Sheriff’s Office turns their case into Rome City Court and advises them of the special prosecutor’s recommendation.

5. Rome City Court now declares a conflict with the case.

6. Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District reassigns the case to Oswego City Court in Oswego County.

7. Oswego City Judge forwards a signed criminal summons late Wednesday for Harassment 2nd degree to the Sheriffs Office.

8. On Thursday, Lanigan was served with the criminal harassment charge.

