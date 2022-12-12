A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died.

Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Richardson was struck while walking on Black River Boulevard - near the intersection of East Oak Street - on Wednesday evening of last week at approximately 5:19 p.m. Police say this was not a hit and run accident, as the driver remained at the scene, however, cops are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

Police also said that DWI and DWAI were ruled out, as well.

"If you should have any information about this case please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com," Rome police wrote in announcing Richardson's passing.

