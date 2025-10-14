Online Video Appears to Show Arson at Former Rome Middle School

Police in Rome are investigating a series of small fires started inside the former Staley Middle School on East Bloomfield Street Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 9 a.m, the building was on fire in different locations and firefighters were able to extinguish each of them.

Later in the day at about 3 p.m., police released a statement that they were investigating the fire as an arson and that they were aware of a video posted online seemingly showing an individual video taping the fires being set.

"We are aware of the video circulating Facebook and this is being investigated. Thank you for your assistance.

On Tuesday, October 14th, 2025, at approximately 9:05 AM, the Rome Police Department Patrol Division responded to Staley Junior High school, 620 E. Bloomfield Street for a report of smoke in the area. Upon arrival, officers located several small fires burning inside the gymnasium that appear to have been intentionally set.

Rome Fire Department was notified and responded to the scene to extinguish the fires and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Rome Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be shared anonymously by calling the Rome Police Department’s TIP Line at (315) 339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477." - Police statement

According to Rome Fire officials, most of the fires were set in the former school's gymnasium.

The school has been vacant since damage caused by a flood in 2021.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about the video and/or the fire, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

