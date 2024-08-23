It's been one of the hottest summers in New York history and it may be causing a record rodent invasion.

July was the second hottest month in New York history, with four separate heat waves blasting the state with high humidity and scorching temperatures that made it feel like over 100 degrees outside.

The terrible heat helped spark severe storms across the state, with New York reporting a record 28 tornadoes so far this year.

Unfortunately, pest experts warn the repercussions of this record heat will continue be felt well into the winter.

Zachary Smith, owner of Smith's Pest Management, said summer lovers weren't the only creatures soaking in the hot summer sun. He said, historically, heat waves create the "perfect storm" for a surge in rodent activity.

Said Smith:

The summer heatwaves we’ve experienced have created the perfect storm for a surge in rodent activity. When the environment becomes too hostile for rodents in the wild, they turn to our homes for food and shelter. Unfortunately, that means an invasion is likely.

Smith explained warm weather is a boon for rodents because it helps accelerate their growth and reproduction; almost like an aphrodisiac.

The longer hot weather persists, the longer their breeding cycles last. That leads to even more mice and rats sizing up your home when its time to find shelter from the cold.

The hot weather is also putting additional stress on their natural predators, which is causing them to breed less. Animals of prey are also facing additional threats from humans, such as a loss of habitat or hunting.

A continued decline in creatures like foxes, hawkes, and snakes in the wild allows rodent populations to grow unchecked.

On a bright note, if you can call it that, is the constant rain has kept droughts at bay, which typically causes rodents to invade homes. According to Smith, mice and rats will seek alternative water sources in homes, apartments, and garages during very dry periods.

Thanks to all the wet, soggy weather we've had this year - vermin don't need a reason to scurry indoors for hydration.

For those who may suspect their home is being occupied by unwanted guests, there are several ways to determine if you need to call an exterminator.

Smith said rodent droppings are the top telltale sign of an infestation and they are often found around food sources, cupboards, and baseboards. Gnaw marks on furniture and wires are also a giveaway, as mice and rats chew on hard surfaces to sharpen their teeth.

Finding nests and hearing scurrying sounds in the walls are also a sign that you're not alone in your house.

The best way to keep rodents at bay is to ensure all entry points, like gaps or cracks from the foundation to the roof, are completely sealed. Small spaces around windows, doors, and pipes are also popular entry points as rodents - even rats - can squeeze through the most impossibly small gaps.

To drive them out of your home, remove all food sources like cleaning up any spills, sealing your garbage, and locking produce in airtight containers. The same logic should be applied to source of water, like leaky pipes or dripping faucets.

Also, setting up rodent traps can help you control their population. Rodent traps can be lethal and non-lethal, so their fate is up to you.

Smith advises taking these proactive steps now before the weather shifts and makes the indoors much more inviting.

And this is my advice to those who are able to follow it: add a cat or two to your family. My 13-year-old rescue has kept every house and apartment of mine 100% rodent free. I am both very proud and terrified of her.

Homes are not the only things rodents invade in the winter. Cars are also popular targets.

