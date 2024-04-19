Road Closures Scheduled for Officer Michael Jensen Funeral Services This Weekend

The community is still mourning the loss of two Syracuse area law enforcement officers who were killed Sunday in the line of duty. One of those officers came home to Rome this week to prepare for his memorial services. Jensen is a native of Rome and his family still lives there.

In anticipation of what will be very well attended services, the Rome Police Department has issued a traffic advisory and a list of road closures to prepare for the weekend events. You can see the detailed schedule of memorial services in the Facebook post below.

Friday, April 19th, 2024

Road closures for Friday begin at 1 p.m. and will last until approximately 10 p.m. The following road closures have been announced by Rome Police.

Turin Road: Closed from Cypress Street to West Oak Street

West Chestnut Street: Closed from Turin Road to Carroll Street

Roser Terrace: Closed from Cypress Street to West Cedar Street

Anken Street: Closed from West Cedar Street to West Chestnut Street

Craig Street: Closed from West Cedar Street to West Chestnut Street

Merrick Road: The entire road will be closed.

Saturday, April 20th, 2024

Road closures for funeral services on Saturday will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Motorists and residents in the area are strongly encouraged to limit travel during these times unless absolutely necessary.

East Dominick Street: Closed from Mill Street to Black River Boulevard

Mill Street: Closed from East Dominick Street to Harbor Way

Railroad Street: Closed from Mill Street to Bouck Street

River Street: Southbound traffic onto East Dominick Street will be restricted

Black River Blvd at Erie Blvd. E. to W Court Street

Rome Police Department officials say, "These closures are essential to facilitate the dignified proceedings honoring Officer Michael Jensen's service and sacrifice. Residents are asked to avoid these areas. Please observe any traffic signs or traffic control officers. We appreciate the community's understanding and cooperation during this solemn occasion."

Say a solemn prayer for the family and friends of Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Hoosock. Hoosock's funeral services are scheduled for Monday.

Syracuse Officer Jensen's Heartbreaking Procession Back Home to Rome Hundreds of First Responders lined the streets and overpasses for slain Syracuse Police Officer Jensen's heartbreaking procession back home to Rome. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers A massive blue wave hit Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to show support for our law enforcement officers. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams