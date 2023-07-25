What was called-in to authorities as an explosion and structure fire at an Upstate New York barn resulted in the death of one man.

New York State Police say it happened at 133 Gale Road in the town of Constantia.

Constantia, NY is located is Oswego County, not far from Oneida Lake.

Constantia is located in Oswego Count, approximately 30 miles West of Rome, NY.

Arriving firefighters were told there was a man trapped inside the fully engulfed barn. After batting the flames down, fire crews were eventually able to enter the structure and discovered the body of 25-year-old Benjamin Swistak, who was deceased, state police said.

What cause the fire and the reported explosion at the barn is still being investigated by the Oswego County Fire Investigations, Cause and Origin Team. Firefighters from Cleveland, Central Square, Sylvan Beach and West Monroe all assisted at the scene, state police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, officials said.

