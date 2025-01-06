Looking to participate in Dry January in order to recover from the booze filled holidays? Your hometown brewery is giving you that option while also allowing you to still enjoy the taste of beer.

One of the biggest trends hitting the country, even the world, right now is non-alcoholic beverages. There used to be only a few options when it came to beer. You would have O'Doul's, Labatt's or Old Milwaukee, but lets face it they taste awful. Many breweries have come on the scene recently to offer beers that taste like you were drinking your favorite IPA or other favorite brew. But, it's safe to say Utica's own Saranac Brewery may have perfected the art of mixing abstaining from alcohol and enjoying a cold refreshing beer.

The brand new NA brew is called Trail Blazer and this former drinker/beer lover tried it and approves. While it has been three years since I last enjoyed an alcoholic beverage, I still enjoy the taste of a craft brew and the flavors that go along with an IPA or similar style. When I tried this it blended my love of drinking local and my previous love of good beer.

The owner of Saranac Brewery, Fred Matt, shared quite candidly that he wasn't a huge fan of NA beer, as he didn't feel it really did justice to the flavor and craft meant for actual beer. That is until they came out with Trail Blazer. Pretty soon it will be available in all major grocery stores, but as of right now you can get it at Chanatry's, Marcy Discount Beverage and Cliff's Local Markets. If you want it somewhere else, Fred says, "Simply ask for it!"

Happy Dry January to all and if that road leads you to the longer journey of permanent sobriety, take comfort in knowing there is something special that has been brewed just for you right here in Utica, NY.

