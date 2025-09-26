Vinyl Records at Yard Sales Worth Over $2,500

Mighty John the Record Guy is the foremost authority on vinyl records in America and yard sale season is still in session..

Here are 10 records that we would all like to find at a yard sale, each worth $1,000 or more.

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Record label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)……………………..(Near mint value)

1965 King LP… James Brown… “Papa’s Got A brand New Bag”…………………$100.00

1967 Vanguard LP…Country Joe & Fish”…Electric Music For Mind & Body..$100.00

1956…RCA 45…Elvis Presley… “Hound Dog/ Don’t Be Cruel” w/ps…………….$150.00

“Don’t Be Cruel” was originally offered to a young Frankie Valli but song-writer Otis Blackwell asked him to let Elvis record what would become a Rock & Roll classic.

1970…Apple 45….Beatles… “The Long and Winding Road”….w/ps………..…..$150.00

1969… Atco LP…Cream “Goodbye Cream”……………………(yellow label)……….$30.00

(pink & tan label)..$250.00

1962 Gordy LP…Contours… “Do You Love Me”……………………………………..…..$300.00

The song was a top-10 hit in 1962. In 1988, the song was featured in the Patrick Swayze movie, “Dirty Dancing,” and became a hit all over again.

1967 Columbia LP Moby Grape”Moby Grape”(without middle finger given)$20.00

(with middle finger given)…$300.00

Among the many bands to come out of San Francisco in the mid to late 60’s was Moby Grape. Their self-titled debut album caused quite a stir. Columbia records simultaneously released 8 cuts from the album as singles, greatly confusing radio programmers as which one to play. As a result, on some of the album covers band member Don Stephenson extended his middle finger (later airbrushed out.)

1972 Warner Bros. LP…Alice Cooper…”School’s Out” with paper panties….$100.00

song titles not listed on back cover…with paper panties……………$500.00

songs listed on back cover and no paper panties……………………….$20.00

Alice Cooper, a pioneer of Shock Rock, chopped up rubber dolls and simulated executions on stage while draping a live boa constrictor around his neck. He is entertaining!

1955 Je- Wel 45…Roy Orbison & Teen Kings…”Ooby Dooby”………………….$1,200.00

Young Roy Orbison played mostly Country music with his band, the Wink Westerners. However, a college friend and future hit-maker, Pat Boone, urged Roy to lean more toward the new music craze called Rock and Roll. Orbison then formed a new band called the Teen Kings and released his first 45, “Ooby Dooby,” on Je-wel Records in 1955.

1925 Paramount 78…Ma Rainy & Papa Jackson… “Ma & Pa Poorhouse Blues”

$2,500.00

In the 1920’s, Ma Rainey was known as “the mother of the blues” and credited to be the first great female blues recording artist. Sometimes, because of the suggestive themes of her recordings, she was called “Madame Rainey.”

