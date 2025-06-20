Say goodbye to Omicron and hello to Nimbus, which appears to be the new COVID-19 variant in town.

Over 1 in 3 new coronavirus cases involve the NB.1.8.1 strain, which has been nicknamed Nimbus.

In the two week period ending June 7, the CDC said about 37% of all cases were those infected by this highly contagious new strain. This now makes it the 2nd-most common variant in the country.

This newly evolved variant is said to be more contagious than its predecessor, Omicron, and data is already proving it. In the CDC's previous 2-week reporting period, the variant made up just 15% of all COVID cases.

Aside from being more infectious than the Omicron variant, this strain also comes with a variety of new symptoms. One has become a buzzword that's set the internet on fire, "razor throat."

Does Nimbus Really Cause "Razor Blade Throat"?

The name does sound a bit sensational, but it apparently describes very accurately how the virus makes one feel.

Those who came down with the Nimbus variant complained of extremely painful sore throats, especially when coughing and swallowing.

Doctors have likened the sensation to a bad case of strep. While extremely uncomfortable, the symptom isn't life threatening.

Other symptoms attributed to the Nimbus variant are:

Fever

Aches

Chills

Congestion

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Loss of taste and/or smell

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Overall, health officials are telling the public there is no major cause for concern over this new variant.

While it is more transmissible, it is far less lethal than the original strains that dominated the United States in 2020 and 2021.

As of June 3, the community risk level in Oneida County is "low," with 1.7 weekly COVID admissions per 100,000 people.

Former MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall previously told WIBX that he expected the virus to reduce in lethality and increase in contagiousness.

"The virus has evolved... And this is what viruses do. Their whole reason to live is to propagate," he explained. "If they were so bad that they killed everybody right away, then actually that would be detrimental to their lifespan."

Dr. Hall said he doesn't expect COVID-19 to go away either and said the world will learn to deal with it like other seasonal illnesses, like the flu or common cold.

That all being said, if you are sensitive to sore throats, you might want to stock up on throat coat tea or sore throat spray just in case.

