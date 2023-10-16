Rating My Coworkers’ Cats on Global Cat Day

Sometimes, you just need the perfect excuse to scroll through endless photos of your coworkers' pets.

Today is Global Cat Day, which celebrates the superior pet in the animal kingdom.

Cats come in all shapes, sizes and personalities - but who at Townsquare Media Utica has the best one?

Let's find out.

Percy the Orange Floof

TSQ/Brady Humphrey

Percy is owned by Townsquare Utica's Traffic Director, Brady Humphrey. Orange cats are said to be the friendlier and more affectionate felines in the cat kingdom, and Percy certainly lives up to the hype.

He sadly suffers from "No Braincells" syndrome and has a perpetually empty head. There is no way this boy committed tax fraud in his past life. 14/10!

Nala the Baby

TSQ/Karen Carey

This snuggly, orange lady just wants to be held. When she is not swaddled like an infant and carried from room to room, she is posing like a model because the world is her catwalk.

She is owned by Townsquare Utica's Market President, Karen Carey. Clearly, this small orange cat wields a lot of power, as her owner is completely smitten by her angelic face. No one can resist her charm. 14/10.

Yuuki the Yodeler

TSQ/Paul Stern

As you can see here, Yuuki is in a state of panic because Halloween is almost here and he hasn't picked out his costume. Yuuki was so preoccupied with his biscuit-making that the costume he planned on getting is completely sold out.

Yuuki will not be able to exit his existential dread until November 1. Our thoughts are with him during this difficult time. 14/10.

The Dynamic Duo, Luke and Queen Simba

TSQ/Meagan Powers

TSQ/Meagan Powers

Meet Luke, the lover of belly rubs, and his supervisor, Queen Simba. As you can tell, Luke lives life on his back because he is always begging for tummy scratches. He also has the nickname of "Booger." He will one day break the laws of physics and gravity by finding a way to perpetually show his belly while in motion. 14/10.

As for Simba, her mind is always on having the latest fashion and flaunting her wealth. Do not ask where she got the diamonds for her necklace. The last person to ask where she was during the Antwerp Diamond Heist has gone missing. 14/10.

Both are represented by Townsquare Utica Administrative Assistant Meagan Powers.

Phoebe the Hellion

Megan/WIBX

She wants to speak to your manager, or wear your ribcage like a hat. There is no middle ground. Rumor has it she is centuries old because neither heaven nor hell is strong enough to contain her wrath. One day, she will break free from her mortal form and bring forth Ragnarok, as foretold by the ancients.

Until then, she will be placated with Churu stix and begrudgingly accept kisses on her nose from yours truly - the only one dumb enough to think it's normal for a cat to speak in tongues. 100000000/10

