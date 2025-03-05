With spring around the corner, New York's wild animals are starting to become more active.

One of the most active animals around this time of year are coyotes, which are increasingly aggressive and more likely to target pets due to it being their mating season.

Some black bears are also causing trouble as they wake up after hibernation and hunt for food.

One homeowner in Burlington, CT, snapped a photo of a devious bear strutting around with a pizza slice dangling from its mouth.

But an even stranger event happened in Upstate New York. An ultra rare animal that is rarely seen by humans wandered in front of a conveniently placed trail camera. The footage was shared to our sister station in Buffalo, WBLK.

In the video, a piebald white tailed deer is seen clearly wandering a snowy clearing in search of food.

Piebaldism is an extremely rare autosomal dominant hereditary condition that causes hypopigmentation on the hair or skin. Basically - it causes an animal to have patches of different color.

The color that seems to be the most common in piebaldism is white, just like the deer seen in the video above.

It is different than albinism, where a creature or human is born with no pigment in their skin or hair. Albino deer are born with pink eyes, noses, and hooves while piebald deer have normal-colored eyes and hooves.

CBS News says it's believed that less than 1% of the white-tailed deer have this condition, making the footage truly an incredible find.

Some states do have protections on piebald and albino deer because of their rarity, but New York does not have any regulations against taking them. The states that do protect these animals include Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to Archery Talk Forum.

