Prestigious Central New York STEM Fellowship Accepting Summer Applicants

An intense 10-week educational boot camp designed to give students a major boost in the STEM industry is looking for its next graduating class.

Researchers Work On Developing Test For Coronavirus At Hackensack Meridian's Center For Discovery and Innovation (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) loading...

The Masonic Medical Research Institute, known as MMRI, is opening spaces for its ultra-competitive and extremely selective Summer Fellowship Program. About 18 percent of this applicants earn a spot in the coveted program.

What does a Summer Fellowship look like at MMRI?

The annual fellowship started in 1960 and has grown in both reputation and recognition due to the many student success stories.

The MMRI Summer Fellowship Program is open to undergrad and grad students enrolled in a science-related program at accredited universities. Spaces are also available for administrative students pursuing degrees in IT, human resources, and marketing.

Read More: Gifted Students Graduate from Prestigious Central NY Fellowship

The program is designed to provide students experience in "real world scientific research projects, while being mentored by some of the top scientists in the country."

The 10-week program not only provides hands-on experiences and one-on-one mentorship, it also allows students to forge critical connections in the industry.

This scholarship-based program gives college students the unique opportunity to work at a prestigious laboratory while learning from leading scientists whose biomedical research focuses on cardiovascular, neurological, and autoimmune disorders.

Example of What Previous Graduates Have Done

113173645 Photo Credit - Alexander Raths/Thinkstock loading...

A 2022 graduate of the Summer Fellowship accomplished an ultra-rare feat for an undergrad student. Aaron Farley, of SUNY Poly, earned a co-authoring byline credit in an article from the highly respected, peer-reviewed science journal, Cells.

You can read Farley's article HERE.

This year, the fellowship runs from May 17 through July 26. Applications are due by February 9.

Click HERE to apply.

Acceptance notifications are sent out on March 1.

Get our free mobile app

Holy Cow!! 16 of New York's Biggest, Widest, Oldest, Tallest and Weirdest Record Holders While this list is not exactly the Guinness Book of World Records material, it does illustrate the Upstate New York can hold a candle to any place when it comes to setting unique records.

Here is a list of 16 of the biggest, shorted, oddest, longest, one-of-a-kindest, deepest, and weirdest factoids about our region.

If nothing else, this list will make a great conversation starter at your next get-together! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio