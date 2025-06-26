With another round of severe weather expected this weekend in Central New York, here are some tips that will help you stay safe.

Another round of severe thunderstorms, similar to what the area just endured. are expected to strike the Mohawk Valley again overnight Friday, June 27.

This collection of storms, called Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), are expected to dump heavy rains and possibly more tornadoes.

There is a possibility for extended power outages due to downed trees and wires. The constant rain has saturated the ground, making it easier for trees to fall during intense winds.

Lightening strikes somewhere over College Hill at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY during the June 22, 2025 storm that developed in a tornado that killed three people. Submitted photo to TSM.

Residents are urged to prepare for the next round of severe weather and here are some quick steps one can take to be ready.

Storm and Tornado Safety for Central New Yorkers

With a renewed chance for tornadoes, residents should identify the safest parts of their house so they know where to go should they receive an alert to shelter in place.

The best places to go are in the basement or in a small, interior room that has no windows - preferably on the lowest level.

Next, make a plan in case there is a tornado warning, so you and your family don't panic when seconds literally count. This includes knowing what parts of the house to avoid, how to grab pets if time allows, and having a tornado bag handy.

The National Weather Service says a tornado bag can contain water, flashlight, batteries, phone charges, first aid supplies, tissues, and a whistle to signal for help.

Residents should also know the signs if a tornado is coming, especially if it's at night. In the case there is no Emergency Alert System warning on your phone, much like what happened during the Clark Mills tornado, there are ways to tell if you are in harm's way.

The first sign a tornado is by listening for a loud, continuous roar or rumble that doesn't fade in seconds like thunder does. If a roar goes on for too long, that means a tornado is close by.

Another sign is the flashes that emit during a nighttime tornado. Many describe it as a strobe-light effect of bright, blue-green to white light. If the lightning you see seems uncannily bright, it's best to be safe and head to your safe room.

Storm Weather Hits Germany Johannes Simon/Getty Images

One other sign a tornado might be near is hail, which typically forms during severe thunderstorms.

Preparing for Extended Power Outages in Central New York

As someone who grew up being last on the grid (first to lose power, last to get it back), here's what I've learned to mitigate any damage.

The strongest suggestion I have is to get a generator. These machines will help you keep food in your fridge and freezer cold, let you take a shower or flush the toilet, wash clothes, and stay cool by letting you power your A/C or fans if it's too hot outside.

Always run your generator outside and away from the home.

On the topic of power, take the time to unplug your significant electronics. Electric surges can happen before and during a power outage, which can destroy them.

Electronics you should focus on are computers, routers, game consoles, satellite boxes, and microwaves.

If you don't have or don't want a generator, it's strongly encouraged to charge several external battery packs for phones. It's also advised to have several flashlights and batteries handy will ensure you are able to see at night.

One of the most important rules is to keep your freezers and refrigerators closed once the power goes off, because it'll help preserve the cold air inside and prevent your food from spoiling.

However, once the internal temperature reaches 40 degrees, it's best to throw away your food if it's been exposed to those temperatures after 2 hours.

Instead, have enough nonperishable food that doesn't require refrigeration so you have something to eat while waiting for the power to be restored.

Photo Credit - Linda Bailey

The USDA estimates food can stay in a fridge safely for 4 hours, as long as the door stays closed. For freezers, a full freezer can hold a safe temperatures up to 48 hours if it's full and up to 24 hours if it's half full.

While power outages aren't nearly as bad as what I am used to (we once didn't have power for about a month), it's better to put in the work to prepare ahead just in case things go wrong.

Here's to hoping this endless cycle of rough weekend weather and severe storms breaks in the immediate future.

Damage from the June 22, 2025 Clark Mills Tornado I live on Clinton Street, which was on the direct path of the Clark Mills tornado. This is what my neighbors and I woke up to on June 22, 2025.

