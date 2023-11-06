Police: Utica Man Beat Co-Worker “While Victim Lie Motionless”

Police in the Oneida have arrested a Utica man on several charges, including attempted murder, after they say he beat his co-worker as the victim was unconscious and motionless on the floor.

Police arrested, 29-year-old Naronn Harvey of Utica on Friday after responding to a "fight in progress" call Friday morning at about 6:56 AM. Oneida Police say one office entered a residence on Genesee Street in the City in the midst of a chaotic scene, where a man was actively assaulting an unconscious motionless victim on the floor. The Officer quickly stopped the suspect and took him into custody, police say. The Officer then began to check on the victim while awaiting emergency medical personnel and additional law enforcement. The victim suffered serious physical injuries and was initially transported to a local hospital, before being transferred to a Syracuse area hospital for medical care.

Police say, during the course of their investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was a co-worker who was visiting with the victim. "While the suspect was at the victim’s home, he became argumentative and began to assault and choked the victim, who lost consciousness and suffered numerous injuries. Another co-worker and family members attempted to intervene; however, the suspect assaulted them as well," police say.

Police charged Harvey with the following:

• 1 count: Attempted Murder 2nd degree (class A-II felony)

• 2 counts: Strangulation 1st degree (class C felonies)

• 1 count: Assault 2nd degree (class D felony)

• 2 counts: Assault 3rd degree (class A misdemeanors)

• 1 count: Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class A misdemeanor)

Harvey was arraigned before the Oneida City Court and was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, or $1 million bond. He also was ordered to reappear before the Court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida City Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

