Police: Upstate NY Man is Wanted on 4 Separate Warrants

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week. Rome City Police say the man is wanted on four separate court warrants.

37-year-old Robert M. Janis Jr., who is believed to be living in the Rome area, according to Detective Shane Riolo.

• The first warrant is an Arrest Warrant for Scheme to Defraud in the Second Degree stemming from a fraud in December of 2023.

• The second warrant is a Bench Warrant for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree stemming from a Domestic Dispute which occurred in September of 2023

• The third warrant is a Bench Warrant for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree originating from a Domestic Dispute which also occurred in September of 2023

• The final warrant is a Bench Warrant for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Agency: Rome City Police Department

Name: Robert M. Joanis Jr.

DOB: 10/23/1986 (37 Years Old)

Descriptors: 5' 11" and approximately 165 lbs

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Joanis, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

