Police Seek Woman After 59 Victoria’s Secret Items Stolen from Mall
The New Hartford Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week, a 28-year-old woman who is wanted on charges of larceny.
Police say Jikwona M. Brown of Utica is one of three females who back on November 15, 2025, allegedly entered Victoria's Secret at Sangertown Square and stole some 59 items worth a total of $2,144.05. According to Police, two other people with Brown at the time have not been identified.
Brown is currently wanted by the New Hartford Police Department Warrants Unit for the Larceny Arrest Warrant issued by Town of New Hartford Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the New Hartford Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 724-7111. The phone number for Crime Stoppers is 1-866-730-8477.
Agency: New Hartford Police Department
Name: Jikwona M. Brown
DOB: 11/23/97
Descriptors: Black female 5’3 150lbs brown hair brown eyes
Location: LKA in Utica, NY.
Charges: PL.155.30 Grand Larceny 4th
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
