The New Hartford Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week, a 28-year-old woman who is wanted on charges of larceny.

Police say Jikwona M. Brown of Utica is one of three females who back on November 15, 2025, allegedly entered Victoria's Secret at Sangertown Square and stole some 59 items worth a total of $2,144.05. According to Police, two other people with Brown at the time have not been identified.

Brown is currently wanted by the New Hartford Police Department Warrants Unit for the Larceny Arrest Warrant issued by Town of New Hartford Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the New Hartford Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 724-7111. The phone number for Crime Stoppers is 1-866-730-8477.

Agency: New Hartford Police Department

Name: Jikwona M. Brown

DOB: 11/23/97

Descriptors: Black female 5’3 150lbs brown hair brown eyes

Location: LKA in Utica, NY.

Charges: PL.155.30 Grand Larceny 4th

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

