Police Seek Assistance Locating SUV Involved in Hit And Run in Herkimer
Authorities are trying to track down a driver involved in a hit and run accident in the town of Herkimer and that resulted in several vehicles being damage at an auto repair shop parking lot.
New York State Police say the incident happened on Tuesday evening just before 7:00 p.m. along State Route 5 and West German Street.
A black Suburban (photos included) struck a red pickup truck, resulting in the truck to go off the roadway and into several parked vehicles at Route 5 Auto Repair. However, Troopers say the Suburban driver never stopped and continued into the village of Ilion where he stopped and parked at the Ilion Fastrac.
Troopers who reviewed surveillance footage from the store say they say a white man exit the Suburban and inspect his vehicle for damage. Police also the footage shows a Ford Escape pull into the Fastrac lot, pull up next to the Suburban and speak with the driver.
No series injuries were reported in the incident.
If anyone has any information regarding this hit & run investigation or knows the identity of the driver of the black SUV, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]