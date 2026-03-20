Police Are Asking for Help in Finding This Rome Man

The Rome City Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week, a 38-year-old Rome man.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Shawn M. Tennant whose last known address was in the city of Rome, according to Detective Shane Riolo of the Rome Police Department.

Riolo says, Tennant is wanted on two separate Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, one for Burglary in the Third Degree and the other for Petit Larceny. Police say Tennant has also failed to appear in front of the Rome City Court as directed on several other charges and there are two additional Bench Warrants for his arrest.

Tennant has no known current address but is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Agency: City of Rome Police Department

Name: Shawn M. Tennant

DOB: 01/18/1988 (38 yo)

Descriptors: Caucasian, 05’09” 190 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes

Location: Rome or Utica area

Charges: One Arrest Warrant for Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

One Arrest Warrant for Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

Two separate Bench Warrants

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

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If you have any information about Tennant, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

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Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

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